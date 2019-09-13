TelOne girls mentorship programme yields fruit

BY RUTENDO MATANHIKE

A TELONE-SPONSORED girls mentorship programme dubbed “Queen Makers” has empowered young girls at Harare and Domboramwari High schools with life skills.

Speaking during the beneficiaries’ graduation ceremony on Wednesday, TelOne managing director Chipo Mtasa urged the girls to use the acquired skills to develop their chosen professions.

“We have definitely developed ladies through this programme. I come from an ordinary if not semi-marginalised background where I never got the privilege to be mentored on manners and grooming. However, you have had that privilege and which I hope you use to your greatest advantage,” she said.

Mtasa said the programme helped girls become more confident in their endeavours.

“What we are witnessing in these students today is that sometimes as corporates we are busy spending money in other programmes like donating computers in different schools. But this programme speaks to help young girls gain confidence and be able to attain their goals,” she said.

Mitchel Chigaba from Harare High School said she now understood the importance of sexual reproductive health care.

“This programme educated me in understanding sexual reproductive health and also educated me on issues to do with personal hygiene. I would like to thank TelOne for this programme as it also taught me to become self-sufficient. I want to affirm that it was not a waste of resources as it will also help the next generation,” she said.

Domboramwari High School student Ethel Svondo said the programme helped her to gain confidence and taught her to manage her resources efficiently.

The year-long programme took the girls through grooming and etiquette, branding, financial literacy and leadership development courses.