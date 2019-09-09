Rhinos compound Triangle woes

Triangle………(0)1

Black RHINOS…..(2)2

Two first half goals by Melvin Mekiwa and Francesca Zekumbawire were enough to give army side Black Rhinos a crucial win against Triangle at Gibbo Stadium yesterday.

BY SPORTS REPORTER

Russell Madamombe scored a consolation goal for the hosts late in the second half, but it was not enough to help Triangle avoid a second consecutive league defeat inside four days.

The country’s representatives in the Caf Confederations Cup lost to newboys Manica Diamonds 4-3 on Wednesday last week in a match preceded by a goalless draw away to Chapungu.

Triangle, tipped as outside favourites to win the league title this season remain in fifth place, six points behind log leaders FC Platinum with 12 matches before the league ends.

The poor run of results does not augur well for Mangwiro’s side who travel to Tanzania for a date with Azam the Confederations Cup next week.

Victory saw Black Rhinos put their title aspiration back on track, moving two places up the leader into fourth place on 36 points, three behind the leaders.