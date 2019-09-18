MSU student wins Anzisha Fellowship Africa award

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

A 21-YEAR-OLD Midlands State University (MSU) student, Marvellous Nyongoro, has been nominated as one of the top 20 budding entrepreneurs by the Anzisha Fellowship Africa.

Nyongoro is an accounting student at MSU and is doing industrial attachment at the university.

He founded The Housing Hub which is used mostly in universities, an initiative that informed his nomination.

The Housing Hub is a platform that enables tertiary students in Zimbabwe to book and make payments for off-campus accommodation online.

“The Housing Hub has signed two agreements with two universities: MSU and Manicaland State University as of January 2019. The company has successfully allocated accommodation to over 2 000 tertiary students through its platform, and it employs students as agents, allowing them to earn income through commission,” Nyongoro told Southern Eye.

He said he was set to travel to South Africa for the awards ceremony organised by Mastercard Foundation and Africa Leadership Academy.

The 20 youngest entrepreneurs will share US$100 000.

The young entrepreneurs will be offered business consultancy services to unlock growth potential in their ventures, connections to global network of leaders and access to global platforms.