Masike hits high notch

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

ACCLAIMED afro-fusion musician Hope Masike’s new offering — Exorcism of a Spinster — has made it into the top three of the World Music Charts Europe compiled every month from the votes of leading music specialists and disc jockeys from 24 European countries.

Masike, who has played an influential role in popularising modern mbira music, told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the achievement was a fulfilment of her aspirations.

“To me, it means my music is as universal as I have always strived for. On both of my past albums as well as on this latest one, I sang predominantly in Shona.

This has meant that the actual music has to have a universal appeal, much as it is a unique sound. So, entering the European World music charts at number three asserts the universality of my sound, which I appreciate a lot,” she said.

She said the development meant that her music was securing more exposure beyond Zimbabwe.

“It also means a positive and expanded presence of the name Zimbabwe in those areas,” she said.

Masike said although it was still early to ascertain the album’s impact on the local market, she was happy that fans had indicated that they loved the new sound on the album.

She said the main message on the album was centred on exorcising oneself of “derivative labels and narratives” like spinster so they could enjoy life.

“The title-track talks of an exorcism in general. The exorcism of a woman believed to have evil spirits that are blocking her marriage,” she said.

Traditionally, spinsters have been suspected of having some spirits hindering their marriage.

Masike has released two other albums — Hope (2009) and Mbira, Love and Chocolate (2012).