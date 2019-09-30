Manyuchi wins world title

By Gilbert Munetsi

Charles Manyuchi turned on the power to claim the World Boxing Federation (WBF) title after a third round knockout of Argentine opponent Diego Gallardo at the Harare International Conference Centre on Saturday night.

Theirs was the main drawcard of nine bouts promoted by Manyuchi’s own stable, the Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy.

The former African Boxing Union (ABU) and World Boxing Council (WBC) silver weight champion became the first ever global champion to emerge from Zimbabwe.

Gallardo had predicted that he would reclaim the title that he once held, but the home favourite stamped his authority as he schooled his opponent.

The result, however, did not go down well with a large section of the crowd that was anticipating a prolonged battle between the two middleweights. But it come as no surprise given that Manyuchi’s last three fights at home did not last more than five rounds.

Manyuchi said the victory was what he needed to challenge for more elite titles.

“I think I have made a statement that its not about the number of times that a boxer falls that counts, but his ability to rise after a fall. I have had a dark side to my career, but since “Restoration” in May and now “Sound and Fury” tonight, what you have is a rejuvenated Manyuchi. Keep watching the boxing space,” he boasted.

Meanwhile, it was a bad day in the office for the Malawian boxer contingent who all lost their bouts on the same night. Limbani Chikapa lost the WBF inter-continental title to Brendon “Boika” Denese in the 11th round while Ndao Chilimba, Euria Matoga and Audrey Masamba all lost to Alice Mbewe, Kudakwashe Chivandire and Hassan Milanzi, respectively.

Charles Manhuchi Boxing Academy product Tinashe Majoni beat Anyway Katunga of Epworth to become the new super flyweight champion while Tatenda Biningu was crowned the new national champion in the featherweight division.

The event was sponsored by NetOne, Mr T35, Nyaradzo, Magistics Pvt Ltd and Phil-Jen Country Lodges.