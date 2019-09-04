Manica Diamonds coach tastes Triangle sugar

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Manica Diamonds interim head coach Johannes Nhumwa is targeting to upset inform Triangle in their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match set for Vengere Stadium this afternoon.

Since Nhumwa’s appointment following the departure of Luke Masomere, Manica Diamonds have recorded two wins, picking up seven points from their last five matches which has seen them ease their relegation woes, moving up to tenth position on the 18-team table.

After recording an important win over Hwange on Sunday at the same venue, they will look to follow that up with another win that could see the Mutare-based side regain their sparkle.

But against Triangle, they come up against one of the best performing sides in the league currently, who are looking to continue their climb on the ladder.

Triangle have gone for 12 games without defeat and will be looking to continue with the good run, which has put them firmly in the frame for a fight for the league title. The Lowveld-based side Triangle gaffer, Taurai Mangwiro is, however, worried about fatigue as his side are engaged both on the domestic scene and African safari.

Nhumwa said the match is a must-win for Manica Diamonds, considering that they will be playing at home.

“We are looking forward to another win; it’s a must-win match since we are playing at home,” he said.

“We managed to sail through against Hwange because we had a good game-plan and because we managed to score early. I am working on interim basis so I should prove myself. I just need to do what I know and will wait to see what happens next,” he said

Triangle are strong in attack, implying that the Gem Boys will have to be strong at the back.

Allen Tavarwisa, Russell Madamombe, Simba Makoni and Collins Dhuwa are some of the options that Triangle have in attack.

Manica Diamonds will be hoping that Last Jesi will continue with his good form after scoring a double against Hwange on Sunday.