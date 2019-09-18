Mai Titi for Ladies Day Out

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

TRENDING comedienne Felistas “Mai Titi” Murata is set to headline the Ladies Day Out scheduled for Kadoma Sports Club next Saturday which will be hosted by Barbara Doka’s Bee Styles.

Doka told NewsDay Life & Style that Mai Titi will be the guest speaker at the event.

She said they settled for Mai Titi because the entertainer commanded a huge following and was an exciting personality.

“Mai Titi will be our guest as we know she has many fans among ladies out there. She is a joyful person so, basically, we will be having fun as ladies,” she said.

Doka said the event was a denim affair which will benefit the women and guests will be free to dance in their casual jeans and relax as they take a day off from their busy schedules with fellow women.

“There will be braai, various activities such as games, sharing of ideas which include business planning how we as women can make money, tips for women including grooming and business and all the areas which have to do with women,” she said.

The programme comes in the wake of a high tea that Bee Styles held in May this year which she said was open to women interested in business and entertainment.