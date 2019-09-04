Lloyd Mutasa in Wifi zone

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

TelOne are making moves to appoint Lloyd Mutasa as assistant coach to Rahman Gumbo as the relegation-haunted Gweru-based Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side bids to escape the chop.

Mutasa was interviewed for the job together with Agent Sawu and Elvis Chiweshe last week, as the club seeks to replace Brian Zingwe who was the assistant coach at the club. The club demoted Joel Luphahla to the post of team manager after a string of poor results, and the appointment of Gumbo has brought instant results, with the team picking up four points from a possible nine in three matches.

Gumbo started off with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of ZPC Kariba, followed by a 4-1 win over troubled Yadah before sharing spoils with Dynamos last Saturday.

Former Highlanders goalkeeper Peter Nkomo and Tembo Chuma, who is in the current Bosso set-up, are jostling for the goalkeepers’ coach slot currently held by Phillip Ruzive.

Club president Lloyd Mthethwa said they were still in the vetting process.

However, NewsDay Sport is reliably informed that Mutasa and Nkomo are the front-runners for the two posts.

“We are still restructuring, because we feel that the club needs the right personnel as the team is still in the relegation zone. All these efforts are targeted at defending our brand and investment,” he said.

The source, however, indicated that the club had settled for Mutasa and Nkomo.

“Our candidates have been identified, most likely Lloyd Mutasa and Peter Nkomo are to come to the team,” a source said.

Mutasa has been jobless ever since he was dismissed as Dynamos coach last year.

The former DeMbare midfielder has a lot of coaching experience at the top, having presided over WhaWha and Kiglon. He was also assistant to national team coach Sunday Chidzambga until after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.