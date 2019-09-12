Kombi crash injures 22

By newsday
- September 12, 2019

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

TWENTY-TWO people were injured yesterday when a commuter omnibus collided with a Nissan X-trail at the intersection of Luveve and Masiyephambili roads in Emakhandeni, Bulawayo.

Council acting chief fire officer Edward Mpofu confirmed the accident which occurred during the morning rush hour.

“The accident happened due to the malfunctioning robots, but most importantly the commuter omnibus driver was supposed to have given way for the private vehicle. Instead, he failed resulting in the crash. Twenty-two people were injured in the accident,” Mpofu
said.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to Southern Eye, the kombi was carrying mostly school children and on approaching the intersection, the driver did not give way to other vehicles, and collided with the Nissan X-Trail.

Contacted for comment, Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele advised Southern Eye to call later because she had no details of the accident yet. Malfunctioning robots have caused accidents before in the city.

Related posts:

Drug imports cut over debt
Maternal mortality rate still high: Chiri
Rains: harbinger of good things for MDC Alliance?
‘Footprints in the sands of history’
Mutare goes dry after major pipe burst
MDC-T on verge of split: Bhebhe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *