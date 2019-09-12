Kombi crash injures 22

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

TWENTY-TWO people were injured yesterday when a commuter omnibus collided with a Nissan X-trail at the intersection of Luveve and Masiyephambili roads in Emakhandeni, Bulawayo.

Council acting chief fire officer Edward Mpofu confirmed the accident which occurred during the morning rush hour.

“The accident happened due to the malfunctioning robots, but most importantly the commuter omnibus driver was supposed to have given way for the private vehicle. Instead, he failed resulting in the crash. Twenty-two people were injured in the accident,” Mpofu

said.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to Southern Eye, the kombi was carrying mostly school children and on approaching the intersection, the driver did not give way to other vehicles, and collided with the Nissan X-Trail.

Contacted for comment, Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele advised Southern Eye to call later because she had no details of the accident yet. Malfunctioning robots have caused accidents before in the city.