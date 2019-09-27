Kangwa back at Barbourfields

BY FORTUNE MBELE

FORMER Highlanders defender Bruce Kangwa, now turning out for Tanzania’s Azam FC, is excited to be making a return to Barbourfields Stadium when his side faces Triangle in the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup first round tomorrow.

Azam arrived in Bulawayo yesterday and face a daunting task of having to win by at least two goals after Triangle stunned them from Ralph Kawondera’s goal at Chamazi Stadium in Tanzania two weeks ago.

On arrival in Bulawayo yesterday, Kangwa declared that Azam are not under pressure when they play the tournament’s debutants Triangle.

“We will play our normal game. I know coaches from both sides are working flat out to come up with a strategy to outwit each other. We lost at home, but it’s now a different game. Only God knows what will happen on the day,” Kangwa said.

On his return to Barbourfields Stadium after three years since he left, the former Warriors defender said he is excited to be playing at Emagumeni although he will be playing for a different team.

“After three years, it feels great to be back at Barbourfields, playing in front of some Highlanders fans even though I am now playing for a different team. BF is big; it is not like our stadium (Chamazi). I played Triangle when I was at Highlanders, but when we played them in Tanzania, I realised most of the players back then are no longer there. Football changes every year,” Kangwa said.

In their maiden appearance in continental football, Triangle have made in-roads, hammering Burundi’s Rukinzo 5-0 at BF in the preliminary round first leg before settling for an away draw to pull through to the first round in August.

If the Taurayi Mangwiro-coached side prevail over Azam, they go through to the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Azam also have in their books another former Warriors player Donald Ngoma who joined them last year from Young Africans, having played for local champions FC Platinum.