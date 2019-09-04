Insiza by-election candidates named

BY SILAS NKALA

THE ZIMBABWE Electoral Commission (Zec) has announced the names of candidates who were successfully nominated for the Insiza Ward 15 Rural District Council by-election slated for September 21.

The seat fell vacant following the death of a Zanu PF councillor, Thembinkosi Ngwenya (ward 15) in July this year.

Initially, six candidates were nominated during the nomination court sitting at the Insiza RDC chief executive officer’s offices at Filabusi Centre on August 21.

Bertha Jambwa (National Patriotic Front), Shepherd Juta (Independent), Zenzo Moyo (Zanu PF), Reymond Mugadza (MDC Alliance), Ndumiso Ndlovu (Independent) and Zimiso Sibanda (Independent) made it onto the nomination list.

Sibanda, however, withdrew his candidature leaving five candidates to tussle for the seat.

This was confirmed through a notice by Zec’s chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana.

“It is hereby notified in terms of section 126 (2) of the Electoral Act Chapter 2:13 that Sibanda Simiso an independent candidate duly nominated for election to ward 15 Insiza RDC has withdrawn his candidature for election to the said ward,” reads the notice, which subsequently listed the remaining candidates as duly nominated to participate in the by-election.