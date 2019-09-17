Highlanders to afford Mpofu more time

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HIGHLANDERS will review the last three matches where the executive had demanded at least six points from the Mandla Mpofu-led technical team, but club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe hinted that the coaches will be given more time.

Mhlophe denied that they had given the coaches an ultimatum though the club issued a statement, saying the coaches had been asked to produce results in their next assignments.

The Highlanders chairman issued a statement on August 30 after Bosso lost to Triangle at Gibbo Stadium the previous day, saying the club was in an unfavourable position on the log table and the executive had demanded positive results from the coaches.

Mhlophe said beginning with the Triangle game, the coaches were expected to collect at least six points from three games, but Highlanders only managed two points from as many draws against Mushowani Stars and Hwange, sliding further down on the log to position 14, just one step from the relegation zone.

Mhlophe yesterday said a review meeting will be held.

“We sat down with the coaches and said things are not well. We said they should improve and at least pick up six points from the next three games after which we would sit down again and review the results. We are going to sit and review these three games and find whether the problem is with the coaches, the players or maybe as the executive we are not giving the team enough support. We will make a decision after we review the last three games. Maybe we will need to give the coaches more time,” Mhlophe said.

Meetings to review games are usually done on Mondays.

Mhlophe issued the statement after Highlanders had lost three games to Caps United, Harare City and the Triangle game which was the starting point.

Since taking over from Madinda Ndlovu in July, Mpofu has presided over 10 matches and has only won two, played five draws and lost three.

Highlanders have only won five games in 22 matches and are yet to win a match outside Barbourfields Stadium (BF), only beating TelOne at BF in May, playing away when the Gweru-based side was waiting for the approval of Ascot Stadium as their home ground.