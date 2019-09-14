Gumbo wary of Ngezi threat

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

TELONE gaffer Rahman Gumbo is alive to the threat that Ngezi Platinum poses to his relegation threatened side, though he is happy with the work he has done ahead of the Ascot clash tomorrow.

Gumbo is anticipating a tough match, as he attempts to lift the WiFi Boys out of the murky relegation waters.

They lost 1-0 in the reverse fixture, but Gumbo is targeting to turn the tables against the platinum miners, to boast their chances of avoiding elimination.

Gumbo said they were approaching the match with caution.

“This is one game where we need to be at our best. Ngezi Platinum is a good team, with a lot of ambition and obviously this one, will be a tough match.

“Our main emphasis is to win at least eight of our remaining games, so that we can boast our chances of surviving relegation.

“But for this match I am happy with the preparations, the team is in good shape, ready to fight for goals and I hoping for a positive result,” he said.

The WiFi Boys currently occupy 16th position with 21 points, needing at least 20 more points to reach the 40-point mark which is regarded as the safe zone.

Ngezi Platinum, meanwhile, will be hoping to complete a double over TelOne.

The Mhondoro-based side will look to cover the gap between them and the log leaders.

They are eight on the log table, with 32 points, seven behind log leaders FC Platinum, who have 39 points on their tally.