Filmmaker set for double launch

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

LOCAL filmmaker Tatenda Katsande is set to launch an online streaming channel, Igniteflix and a feature film The Extra-terrestrial at Bulawayo City Hall on September 21.

Katsande was optimistic that Igniteflix would help attract film lovers to locally-produced films despite that internet use was now expensive.

“It’s going to be a double launch. We will be bringing Igniteflix and feature film The Extra-terrestrial to the

people. We felt that this would help grow the Zimbabwean film audience. Its result may not be instantaneous, but

there will be definite growth. We are quite optimistic that we will get the attention of at least 10% of local

internet users. We are aware that internet use is now expensive, but we had to start from somewhere,” he said.

“ZTV alone is not screening all the films that are being produced, thus leading filmmakers to shelve their quality productions. As a result, locals do not even know about quality films being produced locally. Igniteflix is going to be that channel where they can watch local films at their convenient times. It’s also open to the global community.”

Katsande told NewsDay Weekender Life & Style that ticket sales had already begun.

“Tickets have already started selling. We have sold a sizeable number of tickets through our sales agents in Bulawayo. Although I am not very much happy, it’s far much better than we expected.”

The Extra-terrestrial, produced by Katsande himself and directed by Tatenda Mugumaya, features renowned actor Percy Soko, Bekhitemba “DJ Thorne” Sibanda from Khulumane FM, Skies Metro’s DJ Donna Ncube, award-winning actor Calvin Madula, Lady Chawe and Pastor Jerome Jamela.

The film, whose script was written in 2017, raises awareness on issues of child-trafficking.

Katsande said royalties for their films would be as per the number of views they attracted, with a view starting

from 30% of the film having been watched.

“Let’s say the film is 1 hour 20 minutes (long), it means a view can be recorded when the viewer watches the

film for up to 20 minutes,” he said.