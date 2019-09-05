Farlon Lyte, Cliff M headline CE crusade

BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

INTERNATIONALLY-acclaimed Zimbabwean gospel musicians Farlon Lyte Zikhali and her husband Clifford “Cliff M” Mugarisi (pictured), who are based in South Africa, will headline Christ Embassy’s Faith in Action (FIA) crusade in Gweru on Saturday.

According to a Christ Embassy official, the FIA outreach programmes have also been held in Harare, Norton, Masvingo, Chitungwiza and Mutare.

The two gospel ministers will complement a star-studded cast comprising Flame B, Best and Whitney Masinire as well as Shaft Matinya.

“We will arrive at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Friday night and will take this opportunity to showcase our latest music productions back home,” Farlon Lyte told NewsDay Life & Style.

Farlon Lyte rose to international fame with her song Fire Shut up in my bones, while Cliff M is popularly known for the powerful worship medley titled By Your Word.

Born in Zvishavane, Cliff M has become a force to reckon with in the music industry. His career took off in 2011. He has produced over 30 albums and some of the artistes he has worked with include Tshepo Tshola and

Pitch Black Afro.

Outside the studio, he is a thriving businessman with an undying love for football and comedy.