Engineer lives childhood dream

By Arts Reporter

Zimbabwe’s economic environment has limited the potential of many, especially the youths. A big chunk of the citizenry bemoan the broken dreams and life plans that never materialised, but not so for Tichaona Dube, a sound engineer, technician and multimedia enthusiast whose childhood dream is keeping him on track.

Born and bred in Harare’s Highfield suburb, the multi-skilled young man believes there is a whole world to conquer and he will stop at nothing as long as there is an entertainment industry to service and a passion to feed.

“I am very passionate about the entertainment industry and that passion shaped my career path,” he said.

“I was exposed to sound systems and multimedia equipment at a young age and I strongly believe that continues to inspire me to this day.”

Dube, who did his primary education in Highfield before pursuing various sound-related courses with local tertiary institutions, believes the turning point was during his days at Mukai High School.

“We would attend various sound clashes in the Highfield neighbourhood organised by the likes of StereoOne and the thrill that I got from the experience was telling,” he said.

“After school, I started having cameo roles with local studios helping with setting up public address systems, deejaying at weddings and doing sound for in-studio productions.”

With the little savings that he got from the small jobs as an errand boy-cum-intern sound engineer, Dube was able to acquire some sound equipment in what was to become the gateway to his own multimedia company, Tichad Media, a fully registered company providing various sound and entertainment-related services.

“I worked with various bands as a sound engineer, including the likes of Progress Chipfumo’s Sounds of the Motherland, Mercy Mutsvene and Noel Zembe, to name a few,” he said.

“I was also a sound engineer for local studios like Keanvile and Revival Studios and the various stints I got helped me acquire my own equipment leading to the birth of Tichad Multimedia, which is now fully-registered and operating from Sifra Complex at Lusaka shopping centre in Highfield.”

Tichad Multimedia provides various services, among them public address system hire, servicing and repairs, graphic designing, photography and video filming as well as studio services for sessions and recording.

“We are a one-stop shop for all entertainment- related services and we are happy with the support we are getting from our clients,” Dube said.

“We have become vision helpers for many aspiring musicians in the local entertainment industry and we are also providing PA system hire, servicing and repair services. We are the trusted PA system doctors in our area and we are happy with the growth.”

married man, Dube revealed that he was grateful to his parents, family and friends for believing in him and helping him achieve his childhood dreams.

“I am earning a living from this craft and I have been able to build my own home, acquire equipment and buy cars that I use for the business from simply following my passion,” he said.

“I really thank my parents, family, friends and clientele for believing in my vision.”

Dube encouraged youths to shun being idle, pursue their dreams and and refrain from substance abuse, which has destroyed lives and the potential of many talented young people.

“I believe young people must chase their dreams and find their purpose in life. Because I live in the ghetto, I know the challenges with substance abuse, but my advice is that youths must find their purpose and pursue self-actualisation,” he said.