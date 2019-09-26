Bosso out of the woods

SINDISO DUBE

Bulawayo CHIEFS . . . . (0)1

Highlanders FC . . . . . (2)3

STRUGGLING Bulawayo giants Highlanders yesterday temporarily eased their relegation worries with a convincing win over ailing fellow city rivals Bulawayo Chiefs in a Castle Lager Premiere league tie at Barbourfields Stadium.

Bosso went into the match with only a point above the relegation cut off and badly needed a win to escape the dreaded chop. The victory lifted them from 13th position on the league table to 11 with 28 points from 23 matches.

Highlanders made their intentions clear from the first whistle launching relentless attacks on their opponents’ goal mouth.

Inform striker Prince Dube opened the scoresheet on 25 minutes, profiting from a defensive blunder by Arthur Ndlovu.

Ten minutes later, Tinashe Makanda doubled the lead with a well-taken free-kick after Dube was fouled just outside the box.

Makanda returned again to compound Chiefs’ woes with another goal on 58 minutes to complete his brace.

Bulawayo Chiefs pulled one back in the 86th minute, courtesy of substitute Desire Shumbanhete.

Bulawayo Chiefs coach Thulani Sibanda believes his team still has a chance to survive relegation.

“We made a lot of mistakes in the game and let Highlanders capitalise on our flaws. But I can say that we are not bed-ridden and we still have the chance and I still believe we will survive relegation. I don’t see us playing in Division One next year. The mistakes we have been making just need to be rectified and we

move on from there to the next encounters,” Sibanda said.

Highlanders Coach Mandla Mpofu praised his players’ attitude going into the game.

“We have been under a lot of pressure and we managed to deal with the boys’ pressure and attitudes. It wasn’t easy coming into this game and Bulawayo Chiefs are always difficult to beat but today we managed to play well and got the points we needed. Our performance was like a build-up from our game in Hwange, with a lot of getting into the opponents area and attacking more. If we maintain this momentum and take it to the next games, we will be good.

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs: L.Chirava, B.Mpofu, A. Ndlovu (F. Matare 50’), M. Mkolo, S. Dube, L. Ndlela, A. Musiyiwa(B.Atso 79’) K.Chakanyuka (S. Shumbanhete 66’) S.

Nyahwa, S. Mhlanga, H. Chikosa

Highlanders: A. Sibanda, M. Phiri, B. Banda, R.Lunga, N. Masuku, A. Mbeba, P. Muduhwa, M.Ndlovu, T.Makanda, P. Dube (B. Sibanda 85’), D. Mhindirira (Kapupurika 69’)