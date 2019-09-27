. . . as Dodo plans to throw everything at City

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

CAPS United coach Darlington Dodo has demanded that his players deliver the Chibuku Super Cup which he believes will help them sustain the championship race.

The Harare giants face off rivals Harare City in the first round of the Chibuku Super Cup tomorrow.

And Dodo, whose team is in the title race with a good chance of winning it as they sit in second place with just a point behind table toppers Chicken Inn, said a good run in the Chibuku Super Cup would help his side maintain rhythm.

He said it was important to prioritise the league and the Chibuku Super Cup, but warned Harare City to expect another shock on Saturday.

The Green Machine employed a high-pressing game in their previous encounter which suffocated Harare City who eventually succumbed to an early goal by Newman Sianchali.

“It’s another tricky match that is likely to be tough and entertaining. We have prepared well and are looking forward to it. We can’t divulge much about the tactics we are going to use, but we are going to approach the match in many different ways. The tactics we used in the previous match helped us win the match. Of course, in the second half, they changed tactics and threatened us for moments, but we managed to hold on to the win,” Dodo said.

The Caps gaffer said they would throw everything at Harare City in a bid to progress to the second round of the tournament.

“We will approach it in many ways, tactically and in terms of spirit and attitude. They can get another surprise, but we also know they also want to surprise us. I have confidence in my players, I believe they can grind out results,” he said.

Dodo added that although Harare City have done well in this tournament in the past few years, Caps had a pristine record in cup tournaments which earned them the moniker Cup Kings.

“We know they (Harare City) have done well in this tournament, but it should be remembered that Caps also have a rich history in cup tournaments, it’s the reason why they are called Cup Kings.”

Caps are likely to be without striker John Zhuwawo after he missed training at the National Sports Stadium yesterday as he battles for fitness.

Dodo was, however, optimistic that he would recover in time for the match. “He (Zhuwawo) didn’t train today. We will wait to hear from the physiotherapist tomorrow, we are not sure of his condition.”

The Caps coach said apart from Zhuwawo he had no other injury worries in his camp.