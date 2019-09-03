3 nabbed over counterfeit fuel coupons

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Police in Mutoko have arrested three men who allegedly sold fake Petrotrade Service Station fuel coupons worth $22 000 to unsuspecting motorists in Mutoko.

Following the arrest, the police discovered more counterfeit coupons worth $55 000 at the accused’s house in Chitungwiza.

Edwin Katsande (27), Beloved Areshu (24) and Patrick Alifandika have been charged with fraud for selling counterfeit fuel coupons.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza yesterday confirmed the arrest of the trio and urged service stations to verify the authenticity of their coupons before dispensing any fuel.

“I confirm the arrest of three men from Chitungwiza who sold fake fuel coupons purportedly belonging to Petrotrade in Mutoko. We are appealing to all fuel service stations to be alert and thoroughly check the authenticity of any fuel coupon upon being produced before giving out fuel,” he said.

“Moreover, where counterfeit coupons are discovered, the people should quickly alert the nearest police station.”

According to police, the three sold fake fuel coupons to various motorists in Mutoko at a cheap price between July and August.

The offence was discovered by Petrotrade loss control officer Precious Matoreba (50), who noticed that fuel coupons worth $22 000 were fake.

Acting on a tip-off, detectives then tracked the three to Chitungwiza where they were arrested and fake coupons worth $55 000 were recovered.