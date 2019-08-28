ZPC Munyati take lead in Central Region

POWER utility side ZPC Munyati assumed pole position in the Zifa Central Region Soccer League following their 2-1 win over Gokwe North FC at the weekend.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

They leapfrogged Sheasham who succumbed to a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of bogey Blanket Mine on Sunday.

Munyati are now on 45 points, with just a point separating them from Sheasham, who are waiting judgment of their abandoned fixture against Dulibadzimu two weeks ago.

However, in this riveting promotion race, five teams that also include MSU, Vumbachikwe and Ivan Hoe Mine look to be battling it out for the sole ticket to the big time.

In other fixtures played at the weekend, Luke Petros’ WhaWha made a bold statement of their intentions of breaking into the premiership, following a 6-0 annihilation of the Venue FC.

The prison wardens moved to fifth position with 38 points on their tally.

Shabanie Mine drew nil-all with Filabusi, while Ivan Hoe Mine and Vumbachikwe also shared the spoils following a 1-1 stalemate at Baghdad Stadium.

Kwekwe-based side Dendairy and Kwekwe United also played out to a goalless draw.

Dulibadzimu, meanwhile, continued with their fine form after they stunned FC Platinum 2-0.

MSU students kept their pressure on after beating Real BVM 2-0 on Saturday, while Black Eagles and ZRP Gweru

drew 1-1.