Woman swindled $5k in ‘card-cloning scam’

By Freeman Makopa

A HARARE woman has lost $5 000 from her CABS account in an elaborate card-cloning scam that she believes involved some bank insiders.

The 37-year-old disabled Odette Mostert told NewsDay Weekender that the money vanished from her account two weeks ago in what she believed was a result of card-cloning.

“On the 24th, I had $454 in my account which I cleared the following day. My client paid me $5 000 the following day, but it all vanished without even sending

me a message of any transaction on my mobile phone,” she said.

“I checked my account on the 26th, expecting the $5 000, but there was nothing. So, I decided to wait as no messages of the transaction came. On the 30th, I

received a reference number, and I went to the bank to find what had taken place. The matter has been reported to Highlands Police Station under CR 254/07/19.”

CABS managing director Simon Hammond said the bank was dealing with several cases of card-fraud, but denied knowledge of Mostert’s case.

He said the building society was working on new security measures for online banking, he said, adding that investigations into Mostert’s case would be carried

out.

“I am yet to be briefed on that issue. This means we need to investigate the issue once I get the information,” Hammond said.

“The bank is in the process of instituting new security measures for card and online banking. We are starting to roll out chip-and-pin cards which will protect

our clients from possible cloning.”

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was unaware of the issue.

“I am hearing this case from you; I have not been briefed but give me the CRB and I will follow up on the issues. But we urge complainants to approach public

relations first and get help,” Nyathi said.

“Stakeholders should also play their part to ensure they protect their clients from cloning issues. We have made arrests before and will continue making

arrests. We urge members of the public not to trust anyone with their cards,” he said.