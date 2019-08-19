Violence mars DeMbare, Hwange thriller

BY SPORTS REPORTER

HWANGE . . . . . . . . . . . (0)2

DYNAMOS . . . . . . . . . . (0)2

DYNAMOS escaped with a single point when they were held to a draw by their bogey side Hwange in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match that was marred by second half skirmishes leading to a 21 minute stoppage at the Colliery Stadium yesterday.

The first half was a dry affair with no goals from either side and Dynamos were in an early second half scare as five minutes after the break their usually dependable defensive midfielder Godfrey Mukambi put the ball past his own goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya.

A few minutes after that goal all hey broke loose in the stands as the opposing fans started fighting and hauling missiles at each other.

A pitch invasion followed and referee Prince Matumo consulted with match commissioner Dennis Tshuma and the match had to be stopped for 21 minutes until there

was calm.

With nine minutes to the final whistle Dynamos returnee Godknows Murwira gave some hope for the Glamour Boys with an equaliser.

But Hwange’s Shephered Gadzikwa put Hwange ahead again when he beat Diya on the 90th minute and it appeared like Chipangano were about to complete a double

over Dynamos whom they beat in the reverse fixture at Rufaro Stadium.

Evans Katema then restored parity for Dynamos once more in optional time for a share of the spoils.

