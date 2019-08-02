Tembo ready for tough season

Cape TOWN — SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo revealed his charges are ready for their tough season opener at the weekend.

Matsatsantsa begin their 2019/2020 Premier Soccer League campaign against reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns tomorrow.

Tembo confirmed that unlike the beginning of last year’s season, he has a largely injury-free squad to chose from.

“The team is in good shape,” Tembo told IOL. “We’ve avoided any major injuries and we hope that we’ll continue through the season injury-free.

“Last season, we started well, but then had four of our top players out because of injuries. Our rhythm was compromised, we had to start again and find new

combinations. I think it will be a little bit different this season — we’ll have a good start this time around.”

One player Tembo is hoping to rise to the Pretoria occasion is midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who was a workhorse last season.

“Teboho has been tremendous, especially with all the talk about a possible transfer, and all the media speculation in that regard,” he continued.

“But I’m happy that he is really focused. He has been a model professional and I know he’s going to have a really good season because he’s had a good pre-

season as well.”

Sport24