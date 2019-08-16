Teacher walks with bullet lodged in backside

A SCHOOL teacher, who was shot by members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) during the August 1, 2018 protests, has been walking with a bullet lodged in his buttock after failing to raise cash to undergo a surgical operation to remove the projectile.

BY CHARLES LAITON

Loveday Munetsi, who is represented by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), has petitioned the High Court seeking an order to compel the military to compensate him in the sum of $492 500 for the injuries he sustained as a result of the gunshot wound.

In his summons, Munetsi cited Defence, Security and War Veterans minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and ZNA commander Lieutenant-General Edzai Chimonyo, as respondents.

According to Munetsi, the incident leading to his injuries occurred on August 1, 2018 when, after closing his office at Construction House along Leopold Takawira Street, following reports that the army was violently cracking down on civilians in the central business district, he started walking along Nelson Mandela Street to meet a private taxi to take him home.

He, however, came across a truck full of armed soldiers who started firing gun-shots indiscriminately in the direction of innocent pedestrians along the same street and when he tried to run for safety, he was shot at on his right buttock.

“A passer-by assisted the plaintiff (Munetsi) to get into a taxi. He was urgently taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, where the wound was X-rayed. But a specialist surgeon advised that due to the depth of the bullet, it was too risky to operate on him and have the bullet removed, as this could cause paralysis,” his lawyers said.

On August 2, 2018, Munetsi was reportedly transferred to the Avenues Clinic, where his condition was monitored until his discharge on August 10, 2018.

“Medical expenses to date amount to $39 500 and the taxi fares to his reviews have cost him $1 000 to date,” they said.

“For a year, the plaintiff has suffered severe chronic back pain due to the bullet wound, and has sought further expert advice. He has been recommended for specialist facilities. Medical costs for the surgery will amount to US$3 700.”

The lawyers said in future, Munetsi will require physiotherapy and pain medication to recover from surgery. The total cost will be $20 000.