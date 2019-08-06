SRC, ZC end tiff

BY Kevin Mapasure

The impasse between the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) board and the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) board, had been resolved following a meeting between the two parties on Friday, NewsDay Sport has been told.

An agreement was reached after the two parties met and the SRC is set to announce the lifting of the ZC board’s suspension.

The next step will see ZC writing to the International Cricket Council (ICC), who had suspended Zimbabwe, advising them of the latest development.

While SRC board chairman Gerald Mlotshwa yesterday said no agreement had been reached yet, usually reliable sources suggested otherwise.

Following their suspension from the ICC and the closing of financial tapes last month, ZC had been given until October to get their suspension lifted by the SRC.

The ICC ruled last month that the suspension of ZC board members was some form of government interference which is a violation of the ICC statues.

An insider whispered to NewsDay Sport yesterday that a resolution had been reached between the two parties with an announcement imminent.

The announcement was expected yesterday, but it is likely to be made today.

“The two parties met on Friday, following ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani’s letter to the SRC last week. SRC board chairman Gerald Mlotshwa responded to the letter on Thursday and they then met the following day,” said the insider.

“It is safe to say the two parties ironed out their differences and the game can now move on.”

ZC board members were suspended following the decision to go ahead with their elective annual general meeting in June, despite the SRC directing that the meeting be suspended.

The SRC also demanded to institute an audit on ZC’s financials, but the cricket body refused to cooperate, instead demanding that the results of a similar audit that was conducted under the supreme sports body in the country last year, be released first before a new exercise could be conducted.

The fiery feud between the two parties culminated in the suspension of ZC by the ICC and Zimbabwe risked expulsion from the global body if they failed to meet the October deadline to put their house in order.

According to informants, the two parties noted that it was the players that would bear the brunt as they bickered in the media.

The players and ZC support staff have not received their June and July salaries.

The women’s national team failed to travel to Ireland for a scheduled tri-series. They are also set to participate in the ICC T-20 World Cup

qualifiers.