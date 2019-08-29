Slicey T inspires son into music

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

UPCOMING Afro-pop singer Panashe Kevin “Drika” Viriri has followed his father’s footsteps into music with the release of his latest five-track Extended Playlist (EP) titled Emotions.

The 18-year-old is son to yesteryear urban grooves star Tinos “Slicey T” Viriri, famed for the hit song Ndiwe Wandinoda.

Drika combined his voice with award-winning hip-hop star, T Gonzi, on a track titled Usandibate, produced by T Man and Poptain, on another track titled Something, which was produced by Cymplex.

The musician, who is back home after a five-year study stint in South Africa, told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that pursuing music was a dream come true.

“I am happy to have launched my EP. That is my first big project since venturing into music about eight years ago. I recorded my first track in 2011, which was

produced by Kae Mate, who has helped me to grow and develop into the artiste that I am today,” he said.

“It was during my stay in South Africa that I managed to play around with different genres like hip-hop, house, kwaito and pop, and with time, the passion grew

such that I even started producing my own tracks.”

Drika, who was inspired by his high school experiences, said he would soon launch a marketing campaign for his music.

“Now that I am back home and done with a few of my studies outside the country, I will be promoting my music, taking it to the people for them to know what I

have been preparing for them during my absence,” he said.

Other songs on the EP are Ndipe Rudo, Hello and Chaka Chaya.