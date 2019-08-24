Sables seek to maintain unbeaten run

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

THE Sables will be eager to maintain their unbeaten run in the Victoria Cup when they tackle Uganda at Harare Sports Club today in a crucial encounter, which they need to win to further enhance their chances of winning the revived four-nation tournament.

Zimbabwe have recorded victories against all three opponents Kenya (30-29), Uganda (31-26) and Zambia (39-10) in the tournament thus far and would take another massive step towards the title by completing a double over the Cranes.

However, with three rounds of matches left in the competition, they will be determined to avoid any slip-ups, especially against an unpredictable Uganda side, which despite experiencing mixed fortunes, still poses

a formidable threat, one the Sables are cautious about.

In a week which saw several key players withdrawing from the squad due to injuries, the Sables technical team has made seven changes to the side which narrowly beat Kenya at Hartsfield early this month.

In the absence of Goodwin Mangenje, uncapped England-based towering lock Dylan Grogan will make his debut in the second row, where he will partner Godfrey Muzanargwo.

The Sables technical department has made two changes in the loose forwards, with Biselele Tshamala, who played openside flank against Kenya, being moved to number eight in place of the injured Njabulo Ndlovu, while

Blithe Mavesere makes a return.

In the backline, Shingi Katsvere, who made his comeback to the side at outside centre, reverts back to his familiar fullback role, where he will partner Daniel Capsopolous.

Utility back Kuda Chiwanza, who has been used mostly at fullback switches to wing, where he is expected to fill the void left by the injured Matthew McNab.

Two uncapped players will start on the bench. These are centre Saope Soko, who plies his trade in Ireland, and Old Georgians forward Takunda Kundishora.

Sables starting line-up

15. Shingi Katsvere, 14. Takudzwa Kumadiro, 13. Daniel Capsopolous, 12. Ngoni Chibuwe, 11. Kuda Chiwanza, 10. Dudlee White-Sharpley, 9. Hilton Mudariki (captain), 8. Biselele Tshamala, 7.Brian Nyaude, 6. Blithe

Mavesere, 5. Godfrey Muzanargwo, 4. Dylan Grogan, 3. David Makanda, 2. Keith Murray, 1. Tyran Fagan

Replacements: 16. Matthew Mandiona, 17. Tatenda Rwenyu, 18. Royal Mwale, 19. Takunda Kundishora, 20. George Saungweme, 21. Ernest Mudzengerere, 22. Saope Soko, 23. Martin Mangongo