SA based muso drops emotional love song

Zimbabwe’s rising Afro-music artist Nixon Tavonga Shindi, based in South Africa, has released an emotionally charged single titled Ndini Ndadii.

By Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo

The song now on digital stores depicts the pain endured by the artist when his lover left his side.

Speaking about the single his manager, Mandla Xaba said he was highly motivated to pen the track out of pain he endured in his love life.

The love song is expressed in a slow tempo afro-beat describing the pain of missing a loved one who is far away and expresses his willingness to reunite with her.

Listen:

The South Africa based musician further detailed the song as an inspiration by true events in his life and through others’ stories.

“Ndini Ndadii, is story that came up through real life stories I have heard and self-experienced and I believe as long as love exists this story will always have room in the universe. And I believe it’s a message that is going to inspire future writers by its realistic themes and components” Shindi added

Speaking about his career Shindi said he found love in Afro-beat, after losing his father at a tender age of six but the stars remained on his side and was nominated for the South Africa Music Awards (SAMA) after releasing him album titled Who We Are.

“My life has been greatly inspired by real life events, born 1990 I was named after former American President Richard Nixon. I chose to use it as my stage name in honour of my late father who passed on when I was only six, but had so much belief in me though he couldn’t live long enough to see the fruit of his seed”.

“I found music a soulful escape at high school. I believe that’s when discovered my ability in writing and my encouraging friends and family during that time made strengthened my faith in perfecting my career path. I was a person who was so into different artistic disciplines” he said

After high school, Nixon got a scholarship which he turned down for it was not what he wanted to do as a career.

“I applied for colleges to pursue my drawing and painting and I got a scholarship which I had to turn down because

I strongly believed that I was born to sing”.

“My professional music journey began at Ghettocraft Entertainment where I worked with DJ Aliville, a Zimdancehall Award Nominee. I was mostly his MC at his gigs. In 2015 I recorded few more demos with him that’s when I sent them to all my contacts I had by that time and I received various responses from people around me” he recalled

“I produced my first album in and released it in 2018 with DJ Aliville and it was nominated at South Africa Music Awards “SAMA” in 2019 in the “Rest Of Africa” category where I was nominated along with Dr Oliver Mtukudzi who was source of inspiration” he said