Relegation-threatened TelOne ring Chunga

FOUR top coaches, Moses Chunga, Rahman Gumbo, Lloyd Mutasa and Jairos Tapera have emerged as front-runners for the TelOne coaching job, as the club looks to overhaul their technical team following a dreadful string of results.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The quartet was interviewed on Wednesday as the club moves to make a raft of changes to the Joel Lupahla-led technical team.

Chunga and Mutasa are unattached, while Gumbo was in the Warriors set-up.

TelOne could turn to the experience of Chunga, who has a proud record of saving teams from relegation.

Mutasa has long been linked with the TelOne job and he could be roped in to try and be the saviour of a team that has mustered just two wins from 18 matches.

Tapera was appointed head coach at TelOne at the start of the season, but he has been absent from the technical bench in their last four matches.

Despite not having the mandatory Caf A coaching badge, Lupahla has been allowed to call shots at the club, having helped them break into the topflight, while Tapera, who possesses the required badges, has had a peripheral role.

Lupahla’s assistants Brian Zingwe and Benjamin Sanyanga are also not qualified.

Efforts to obtain an official comment from club president Lloyd Mthethwa were fruitless as he was not picking telephone calls.

However, an impeccable source within the TelOne set-up confirmed that the club is on the hunt for new technical personnel.

“We are restructuring because we need new people with new ideas to revive the team before it’s too late,” the source, who preferred anonymity, said.

“Interviews were held yesterday in Harare (Wednesday) and an appointment is imminent.

“So those vying for the job include Moses Chunga, Lloyd Mutasa, Rahman Gumbo and Jairos Tapera, who was appointed in the previous arrangement. The current technical team might remain, only at the discretion of the one who will be appointed.”

TelOne have managed just two wins so far this season, which came against FC Platinum and Bulawayo Chiefs, while they have lost six and managed 10 draws, the highest in the league so far, to their name.

The WiFi Boys will host Bulawayo Chiefs at Ascot Stadium in a battle of strugglers as they seek to record their third win of the season.

They are faced with an unforgiving fixture, where they will face Chiefs, ZPC Kariba, Yadah, Dynamos, Ngezi and FC Platinum in their next six assignments

They currently occupy 16th position on the log table with a paltry 16 points on their tally.