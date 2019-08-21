New fashion line unveiled

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

DANCE and poetry ensemble, Black Entertainment, has branched off into fashion designing following the launch of their new clothing line five years after venturing into the arts industry.

Black Entertainment co-founder Wesley Bangira said the clothing line was meant to celebrate the black community.

“What we have done is to derive the word to resemble a movement founded on the strong belief in the uniqueness of the black community, and our agenda is to push the enrichment of the black community in its pride in their ethnicity and in being African,” he told NewsDay Life & Style.

“Our drive is to use our art as a vehicle of expression in promoting the black community in taking pride in their skin, ethnicity and being African. As such, our art has a signature of African taste, and aims to make the black community embrace their heritage.”

Bangira said in a bid to give birth to fashion accessories that can help Zimbabweans identify themselves with their roots, they were designing an assortment of clothing items, including T-shirts, formal shirts, golf T-shirts, jackets, sweaters and caps.

The group of 24 young artistes, who are known for performing at corporate events and weddings, said they were confident their clothing line would make a mark in the fashion industry.

“As people who have been in the arts industry for some time, we believe venturing into the fashion world will not be hard, but it will up our game. This clothing line is definitely going to be a game changer for us,” Bangira said.