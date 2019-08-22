Mbeu unveils Mhodzi Diaries

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

AFRO-FUSION singer Ashton “Mbeu” Nyahora is set to launch his third album — Mhodzi Diaries 1 — at Theatre in the Park on August 30.

Mbeu told Newsday Life & Style yesterday that the title of his upcoming album spoke to how his music was mostly curated from his personal experiences.

“Every song that l make is special to me because there is so much meaning to it. As soon as we do a song, I become so attached to it. So, we feel all our songs

deserve to be title tracks because they hold the same value to us. I also think people end up listening much to the song that has been made a title track, so

we want to remove that culture so that our fans can listen to all the messages in our music,” he said.

He said the forthcoming album marks the beginning of a new concept, where he will be serialising his albums. His dream was to get to Mhodzi Diaries 50.

The Mavanga hit-maker said the new project was different from his previous albums.

“I believe God has made us to bring out messages that speak to the people on this album. We have talked about marriages and have tried to produce inspirational

songs, considering our situation as Zimbabweans,” he said.

The country is currently battling an unprecedented political and economic situation that has increasingly impoverished the majority of citizens.

The 10 tracks on the album, produced by popular producer-cum-guitarist Clive Mono Mukundu at Monolio Studios, are Mhondi Yenguva, Matare, Kondo, Kafira Mberi,

Ngoni, Baba Vedu, Dambudziko, Zambuko and Africa.

Mbeu has so far produced two albums — Hatizvimirire, which was released in June 2018 and Hatikendenge, which came out in December of the same year.