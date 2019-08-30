Mat’land Cultural Trust to host arts awards

BY CRAIG MOYO

MATABELELAND Cultural Awards Trust is set to host their awards in Bulawayo in October to honour individuals and groups working towards the preservation of culture.

The trust’s chief executive, Philani Ncube, told Southern Eye Life & Style that other creatives from the southern region could also try their luck in the awards.

“Matabeleland Cultural Trust will host awards in Bulawayo, These awards are meant to honour the local talent and those cultural groups that have helped in preserving our culture,” he said.

“Artists from Kwekwe, Gweru, Plumtree, Filabusi, Gwanda, Beitbridge, Tsholotsho, Hwange, Binga and Lupane, among other areas in the southern region, will be eligible for the awards.”

This would be a follow-up to their inaugural cultural expo held earlier this year, whose aim was to revive the region’s culture, which Ncube said was a success.

“The exhibitors attended the cultural expo and showcased their cultural products which included traditional dishes, traditional dancers, cultural modelling and there were local languages authors, among others,” he said.

Ncube said the cultural trust will host the awards meant to recognise local cultural groups that have helped in reviving the local culture.

He said the cultural groups should come and register for the awards.

“We would like to inform the cultural groups to come and register for the awards ceremony. The forms are available at the Global Institute and the deadline of registration is August 31,” he said.

Categories for the awards include Best Novelist (Indigenous Local Language), Cultural Groups, Maskandi, Imbube, Rural Huts Painting and Best School in Teaching the Ndebele Culture.