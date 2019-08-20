Malawi truck driver robbed in Headlands

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

A MALAWI haulage truck driver was on Sunday night attacked by eight robbers in Headlands, Manicaland province, after his vehicle had developed a mechanical fault at night.

Manicaland deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Luxon Chananda confirmed the incident to NewsDay yesterday.

He said Mwiza Mukandawire (32), an employee of Almedia Transport Logistics, which is based in Lilongwe, Malawi, lost mobile phones, clothes and US$70, among other items.

Chananda said Mukandawire’s haulage truck, which was heading to Malawi, developed a mechanical fault at Eagle’s Nest shopping centre.

While he was attending to the fault, eight robbers armed with knives and hammers approached him.

They ransacked the vehicle and took most of his belongings and fled into the darkness.

Mukandiwire made a report at Headlands Police Station.