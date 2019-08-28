Local gospel acts for United States

A NUMBER of Zimbabwean gospel musicians are set to feature at the Christian Fellowship International (CFI) annual conference slated for Saturday in Atlanta, the United States.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Zimpraise vocalists — Mpostori Wency, Ellard Cherayi and Welly Kwenda — together with Shingisai Siluma will leave the country tomorrow for the US, where they will join South Africa-based Togarepi Chivaviro at the conference that will be hosted by Zimbabwean cleric, Japhet Ndemera.

CFI is a gathering of American and American-based African churches that happens once every year. Its president, Hazel James and her husband will also grace the occasion.

Chivaviro, who is also scheduled to perform at the Ebenezer in New York Concert on September 7, together with his wife Juliet, confirmed the US trip.

“I am travelling to the US tomorrow (today) where I am going to share the stage with Shingisai Suluma at the CFI annual conference. Our acts will be supported by Zimpraise vocalists. The event is set to be graced by 3 000 delegates. During the following weekend, I will feature at the Ebenezer in New York Concert organised by Zimbabwean churches there,” he said.

“I am very excited to embark on our second visit to the US within just one year. It means the people there love the way we minister. We will give our best shot.”