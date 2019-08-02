Green Machine primed for tough Platinum smelters

BY GERALD MUTSVAIRO

Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe is expecting a tough, but entertaining match when his side meets with champions FC Platinum in tomorrow’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Mandava Stadium.

The Green Machine will be desperate for a win following their home defeat to Ngezi Platinum Stars on Sunday, while the home side will be as anxious because they, too, lost in their last outing.

Chitembwe, whose side has had the better of FC Platinum over the years, said fans can expect a high value and entertaining match from the two sides that love

to pass the ball around colliding.

“We are looking forward to an entertaining game of football. They (FC Platinum) are a very good team and they have good players and we play more of the same

football. That makes everything interesting,” he said.

“I am very happy with the way the team is playing. We did some bit of hard sessions during the course of this week and I am also happy that there are no

injuries. The response by the boys over what happened last week was very good. In our next match, we want to try and create better opportunities and score

goals.”

Caps United suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Ngezi Platinum and the team is looking to revive its title bid against the log leaders.

The defending champions, on their part, can ill-afford a second defeat on the trot.

Chitembwe said his side will miss the influential duo of Joel Ngodzo and Phineas Bhamusi, who are on national duty, but said they have good enough replacements

in reserve.

“Joel and Bhamusi are very important players, but they are missing out on this one. They are doing something which is great playing for the national team,

which is very good. They deserve to be at that level playing for the national team,”Chitembwe said.

Fixtures

Today: Yadah v Mushowani Stars (Rufaro)

Tomorrow: Herentals v Bulawayo Chiefs (NSS), ZPC Kariba v Hwange (Nyamhunga), Dynamos v Triangle United (Rufaro), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Harare City (Baobab),

FC Platinum v CAPS United (Mandava), Manica Diamonds v Black Rhinos (Vengere),

Wednesday: Highlanders v Chapungu (Barbourfields), TelOne v Chicken Inn (TBA)