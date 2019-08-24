Green Machine in military test

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

AIR Force of Zimbabwe side Chapungu are plotting to plant landmines on Caps United’s title pathway at Ascot Stadium in Gweru as the two teams meet again following their exciting clash at the National Sports Stadium back in May.

Chapungu went away with all the three points as the battle for speedy stars was won by the away side, with Ian Nyoni’s bike proving faster and more effective.

The Green Machine go into the clash on the back of a major technical shake-up after coach Lloyd Chitembwe dumped them for Harare City and took with him some of the coaching staff, to leave only Darlington Dodo, who

has now taken control of Caps.

Following their 2-1 win over Highlanders on Sunday, Caps United will be looking for another win today, which will see them shoot to the top of the league table, but Chapungu, who messed up Black Rhinos’ title bid

last week, are looking to do the same to the 2016 champions.

Chapungu coach Rodwell Dhlakama said his team would play the same way they played against Caps in their last meeting and is confident that they will prevail again.

“We are going to win the same way we won in the reverse fixture. We are coming from a win against one of the high-performing teams, Black Rhinos, and we want to keep this momentum,” Dhlakama said.

“They (Caps United) have been doing well as they are on second position at the moment so much of the pressure will be on them, not us.”

This will be Chapungu’s first match at their preferred home ground, Ascot, since its homologation three weeks ago.

“We are also in high spirits, considering that this will be our first match at Ascot since the season began. It’s a home-coming match, so a win will make it interesting. Our fans have been waiting for this and we

must give them what they desire. Everyone is up and running, so at all costs we must take advantage of that,” Dhlakama added.

Nine points separate the two sides as Caps are second on the log table with 34 points, while Chapungu are eight with 25 points on their tally.

Dodo said they will look to rectify the mistakes they made against Chapungu, and on a day he will be the main man in the Green Machine dug out, he will be looking to prove wrong any fears that he might not be best-

suited to lead a side as big as Caps.

Makepekepe will be without defender Godwin Goriyati, who is injured, and they come against a familiar foe in Denver Mukamba, who is rebuilding his career at the Gweru-based side.