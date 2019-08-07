Foreign investors key in health development

BY RUTENDO MATANHIKE

Health and Child Care minister Obadiah Moyo has appealed to foreign partners to chip in and help fund the health sector which is currently in dire straits.

Speaking at an international health conference hosted by Alpha Media Holdings (AMH)’s The Standard newspaper in collaboration with Health and Child Care ministry in Harare yesterday, Moyo said the health sector required the intervention of foreign investors as the ministry was facing many budgetary constraints to effectively fund the sector.

The conference is focused on repositioning and promoting Zimbabwe as a key referral health centre in Africa.

“(Pertaining to) the current state of health delivery system, we have a hospital in the centre that needs rehabilitation. We need to improve our plant equipment. We need resources. The hospital-patient degree is in distress due to inadequate funding from the Ministry of Finance as there are budgetary constraints, especially in terms of foreign currency to bring in products,” he said.

“However, looking at the private sector, not only here in Zimbabwe specifically, but in general internationally, they are fully funded. Our solution after finding ourselves in this position means we must identify partners who have the foreign currency.”

Moyo said the funding would promote a referral health system that covered everyone across the nation to reduce overcrowding in major hospitals.

“As a ministry, our vision is to see a complete referral system right across as we target the universal health coverage, while utilising primary health care formats,” he said.

“We want to avoid cases of people going to provincial hospitals for ailments that do not require specialist attention, we want them the start at the lowest level.”