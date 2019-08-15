Focus on doing more live shows, artistes urged

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean rapper Bret Rammz has urged hip-hop artistes in Bulawayo to focus on doing more live shows in order to increase their popularity ratings, given that many of them were unknown.

BY CRAIG MOYO

The Bheka Phansi hit-maker told NewsDay Life & Style that it was important for artistes to do more shows as a way of familiarising potential fans with their music, as radio listenership was on the wane.

“When I was still residing in Bulawayo, I used to perform every month at New Lobengula Choppies shops in my neighbourhood. A lot of people in my community gave me love and encouraged me to work hard as they supported me when I was performing. They also bought my albums,” he said.

Rammz said hip-hop artistes should work hard to attract promoters so that they get more shows.

He said it was important for artistes not to depend only on air play, but to reach out to the people in their communities through shows.

“As artistes, if we want to grow in the industry, we must conduct live shows where there is a crowd so that we get more fans. As rappers, we touch on the status quo and one may be comforted in the struggles they might be facing thus they will support our music through buying it and informing their friends and family about our music,” he said.

The rapper also urged fellow artistes to be consistent in music production so that they keep fans entertained.

Rammz said he was working on new music after recording several tracks produced by award-winning South African record producer, Tweezy.