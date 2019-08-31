Enhanced by the grace of God

Devotion Column Erasmus Makarimayi

We’re born again as believers by the Word of God. Salvation comes by hearing and believing the Gospel. Continuing in the Word and partaking of it produces growth and maturity.

It’s natural for human beings to desire development, advancement and a better life. We’re enhanced by what begot us, for example, the Gospel of Christ or the Grace of God. The one who begot us, that is, God the Father in Christ Jesus, sees to it that we grow. He watches over His Word to perform it and He is His Word. We, therefore, don’t shun what He dishes out in and through His Word, the Bible. Our growth isn’t by human effort. It’s not self effort. Since we’re

saved by grace through faith, we grow by grace through faith. We shall explain this as we open up our subject. I emphasise here that our salvation isn’t based

on our good deeds, works of righteousness or human self-effort, but it’s the free gift of God. This gift is unearned, undeserved, unmerited and human

unattainable.

When an unbeliever hears the Word from Scriptures or the Bible or the message of Christ, the Gospel of Christ, the Grace of God, the Good News of Jesus Christ

or His Glad Tidings, faith is generated and by acceptance, they’re born again in the faith of Christ Jesus. When believers continue to hear this message,

knowledge increases. Romans 10:17 (New King James) details, “So then faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.” The deposit of this faith is the

hope of eternal salvation. The Word remains or abides forever. 1 Peter 1:23 confirms, “Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the

word of God, which liveth and abideth for ever.” The nurturing of this Seed (Word) produces growth. For this reason, we keep repeating the importance of

reading and studying the Bible and meditating thereon. We, therefore, don’t skip church services or gatherings of saints for the sharing of the Word.

Spiritual growth is the development of the believer in Christ. It is not an option, even though it is determined by the believer’s attitude towards God’s Word.

As we have seen, the Word is key to spiritual growth. Please, remember that by Word, we mean the finished work of Christ. We don’t get saved by grace then

live, mature and grow by works or by the Mosaic law. The Gospel of Christ, which is the Grace of God, is a promissory note in the Law, prophecy in the prophets

and the fulfilment is found only in the Epistles. When we feed on this, we feed on Christ. We’re taught in Colossians 2:6-7, “[6] As ye have therefore received

Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk ye in him: [7] Rooted and built up in him, and established in the faith, as ye have been taught, abounding therein with

thanksgiving.” The issue here is how were we saved? We were saved by grace through faith. We’re answered in Ephesians 2:8-9, “[8] For by grace are ye saved

through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: [9] Not of works, lest any man should boast.” It’s important to note that we were not saved

by aids like wristbands, water, salt, oil or stones.

It’s grace through and through. Grace is the foundation, building bricks, roof, ceiling, colour paintings and window frames of the Christian Faith. We’re

rooted, built and established in the Faith by grace. For emphasis, grace isn’t for salvation only and then efforts and self-help concluding all others. We grow

in grace. Apostle Peter gives us the instruction for growth in 2 Peter 3:18, “But grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. To

him be glory both now and for ever. Amen.” Grace is the Word of God that is responsible for our growth. John reveals in John 1:1,14, “[1] In the beginning was

the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. [14] And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the

only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.” We’re Bible or Word-based. We behold the Word, which is our mirror.

We hunger and thirst for the Word. Apostle Peter instructs in 1 Peter 2:2-3, “[2] As newborn babes, desire the sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow

thereby: [3] If so be ye have tasted that the Lord is gracious.” Dear believer, choose to be patient and allow the Word to be fully developed in you. Apostle

Paul paints the picture in Galatians 4:19, Amplified, “My little children, for whom I am again suffering birth pangs until Christ is completely and permanently

formed (molded) within you.” Please, give the Word an opportunity and enough space to influence your whole being and nature. Apostle Paul’s closing remarks to

the elders at Ephesus is equally instructive. Acts 20:32, Amplified records, “And now [brethren], I commit you to God [I deposit you in His charge, entrusting you to His protection and care]. And I commend you to the Word of His grace [to the commands and counsels and promises of His unmerited favour]. It is able to

build you up and to give you [your rightful] inheritance among all God’s set-apart ones (those consecrated, purified, and transformed of soul).” Grace and

peace be multiplied to you through knowledge