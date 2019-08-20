Chitembwe leaves Caps

BY Kevin Mapasure

The Caps United hierarchy has said the departure of Lloyd Chitembwe, who officially joined Harare City yesterday came as a surprise to them, but the club has no hard feelings towards the coach who gave them their last league title.

Caps United president Farai Jere had a meeting with his vice, Nhamo Tutisani and afterwards said they will move to swiftly fill in the gap left by Chitembwe as they remain focused on winning the league title.

Caps United sit second on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table just one point behind leaders FC Platinum.

Jere said Chitembwe’s move was inspired by the offer he got from Harare City, but the coach did not share the details with Caps for them to make a counter offer.

“I would like to make it clear that Lloyd’s departure had nothing to do with his relationship with the team presidium or management,” Jere said.

“He only left because he got a better offer, but he didn’t tell us about it and he probably negotiated with them for a long time. All the same, we wish them well and we understand Harare City had to do the best they could to make sure they avoid relegation. But I want to assure the Caps United fans that the development does not alter our ambition for this season. We are still focused on achieving what we set to achieve and in the next few days something will happen. Caps is a big brand. We will be meeting the players and technical staff tomorrow (today) to assure them that we are still on course.”

He added that the club will not rush into a decision on the replacement, but they will get the right personnel to carry forward the mission.

Chitembwe’s last match was a win over Highlanders on Sunday before he signed his two-and-a-half year contract with struggling Harare City yesterday.

Harare City lost Mark Harrison, who quit the club unceremoniously.

Mark Mathe has held forth since, but the club has been tumbling on the league table.