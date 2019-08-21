All set for Manicaland Classics

By Freeman Makopa

All is set for this year’s edition of the Manicaland Classics bodybuilding contest to be staged at Holiday Inn Mutare on August 31.

The contest, which failed to run last year due to lack of funding, will return to the sporting calendar this month.

A total of 54 top bodybuilding enthusiasts are expected to battle it out for honours.

Former Mr Zimbabwe and Manicaland provincial chairman Tobias Pedzayi Madzime told NewsDay Sport that although funds were still a challenge, they decided that they would still go ahead with this year’s edition.

“Last year, we failed due to economic and political conditions. This year, we are still suffering from economic hardships, but we decided to continue with the show. This is the only official provincial show recognised by our national body,” he said.

“The road is tough to such an extent that one ends up sponsoring the event as an individual simply because of the love for the sport. We appeal to government to look at the challenges we face and support us.”

The event has been kept open to everyone until the sport is better appreciated in the province.

“We are expecting athletes from across Zimbabwe because it’s an open event and many athletes are already on diet in preparation for the main event, which is the Zimbabwe nationals. Prizes are yet to be confirmed, but we should have cash incentives among other things,” Madzime said.