ZRU announces two new coaching appointments

The Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) has appointed two new coaches Philimon Machisa and Derek Chiwara.

Former Zimbabwe sables scrum-half Machisa has been appointed the Women’s 15s head coach, while the Lady Cheetahs gaffer will the experienced Derek Chiwara.

Machisa is the Harare Sports Club women’s head coach and has coached Lord Malvern High School Girls team.

Chiwara has coached several junior national teams and has enjoyed domestic championships under Old Hararians Sports Club, Harare Sports Club and is currently

with the Old Georgians Dragons.

“I am very happy to have the chance to work with the ladies. Coaches before me have done very well drilling foundational and technical skills in all of them,”

Chiwara said.

“The future of women’s rugby and women’s sport is ripe within this generation and my team and we will do everything within our means to make sure we get good

results. I appeal to every hand that can help our cause to be raised as we begin this journey together.”

Meanwhile, Machisa will have his first assignment in a redemption match against Zambia on September 14, having lost 19-18 at Harare Sports Club.

“It is an honour to serve my country, leading the women’s team, we have a group of disciplined, passionate and determined players capable of driving the team

to the next level and it excites me to think of all the things we can achieve,” he said.

“Our first hurdle is obviously the return match against Zambia and the hard work begins now and we will do this as a team.”

