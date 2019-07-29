Village chairperson nabbed for stealing cattle in Mozambique

BINYA village chairperson in Mbire district, Mashonaland Central province, who was arrested after eluding police for almost a year, was yesterday dragged to Guruve court facing stock theft charges.

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

Pampa Sirewu of Binya village under Chief Matsiwo, Mbire was not asked to plead to the stock theft charge by magistrate Shingirai Mutiro who remanded him in custody August 7.

The State alleges that sometime in August 2018 a Mozambican national Stanford Makombe (63) lost his four cattle to thieves and filed a police report. The police tracked the cattle and on September 10, 2018 they found the beasts at Sirewu’s homestead.

Sirewu fled, but was arrested this year after returning home.

Representing the State, Carson Kundiona said Sirewu was a flight risk and would abscond court if granted bail.

In an unrelated case, two Chiweshe men were jailed three years for stealing their legislator’s barbed wire valued at $23 000.

Takemore Mutemaringa (27) and Brian Tembo (30) pleaded guilty to the charge when they appeared before Guruve magistrate Artwell Sanyatwe and were sentenced to three years, two years were suspended on condition that they resituate the $23 000 to the complainant Mazowe Central legislator Sydney Chidamba.

Prosecutor Albert Charehwa told the court that on July 21 the convicts acting in connivance proceeded to complainant’s paddock where they cut the perimeter fence.

They rolled the barbed wire with an approximate length of 1 kilometre and hid it in a bush, while they looked for a transporter.

They loaded it in a lorry and finally sold it to Phillip Mhlanga who assisted police with investigations leading to the pair’s arrest.