Teacher kisses, fondles maid’s breasts

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

A 32-YEAR-OLD primary school teacher, who broke into his colleague’s house and caressed a maid, has been slapped with a $200 fine.

Marko Mapanzure was found guilty of the charge by magistrate Nyasha Machirori, who fined him $200 and ruled that failure to pay would earn him a four-month jail term.

Prosecutor Munyaradzi Nengomasha told the court that on January 12, at the teacher’s quarters in Concession, Mapanzure broke into the complainant’s room and

sexually assaulted her.

The complainant told the court that the teacher grabbed her and asked to go for a bath with her.

“Mapanzure broke into my room and asked me to go with him for a bath. I refused and he removed his shirt before grabbing me, kissing and fondling my breasts

and buttocks,” she said.

“I told him that I was not interested in his sex advances and was going to report him to the police. That is when he left my room and went away.”

In mitigation, the teacher pleaded for a non-custodial sentence.

“Your Worship, may you be lenient with me by giving me a non-custodial sentence because that would make me lose my job,” Mapanzure lamented.