Quoted Companies Survey out

The Zimbabwe Independent will today reveal the findings of its 2018 edition of Quoted Companies Survey (QCS), which seeks to measure the performance of firms listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE).

By Business Reporter

ZSE chief executive Justin Bgoni and EcoCash chief executive Natalie Jabangwe are expected to grace the occasion as guest speakers.

The survey is under the theme Defying the Odds: Battling quicksand with quick thinking.

The event came at a time when many firms have either scaled down operations or closed shop as the country’s economic prospects continue to deteriorate because of skyrocketing inflation and a biting shortage of foreign currency.

Last year, Econet Wireless emerged the overall champion in a tightly contested race.

Categories include the firm with the highest movement in turnover and highest value of shares traded during the year, among others.

The survey is informed by year-end figures as published in the companies’ annual reports or abridged results.

The ZSE has 62 entities spanning a wide range of industries, which include telecoms, banking, FMCG, insurance and

mining.