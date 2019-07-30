Ngezi Platinum snatch Takwara?

Ngezi Platinum Stars are targeting former Warriors and FC Platinum midfielder Gerald Takwara and are in a rush to sign him before the mid-season transfer window closes tomorrow.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Takwara (24) was offloaded by South African National First Division side Ajax Cape Town last week.

Sources said the former FC Platinum hard man is on his way to Ngezi Platinum Stars, whose coach Erol Akbay has been tasked to win the league title this year.

Yesterday, Ngezi Platinum Stars chairman Jeremiah Gasiteni would not confirm their interest in Takwara, but said they would be unveiling their new signings tomorrow.

“We have not signed anyone, but what I can safely say is that we are active on the market and we will not be revealing any names for now because it could jeorpadise our negotiations, but we will be unveiling our new signings on Wednesday,” Gasiteni said.

Earlier, his secretary Cloete Munjoma had also said Ngezi Platinum were in the process of beefing up their squad.

“Time is running out. We are still on the market. We are trying to beef up our squad and anything that comes our way. As long as it fits into our plans, we will take. But we have not signed Takwara,” Munjoma said.

Takwara played for Tsholotsho before moving to FC Platinum and then moved to South Africa in December 2017 to play for Ajax Cape Town, where he was until he was released last week.

Ajax Cape Town confirmed Takwara’s release on their official website last week.

“Ajax Cape Town would like to announce the departure of the ‘The General’ Gerald John Takwara after both parties agreed to terminate his current contract. ‘The General’ has played more than 23 games for the Urban Warriors in both the Absa Premiership and the National First Division. The no-nonsense defensive midfielder will be fondly remembered for his no prisoner tackles on the opposition during his season and half stay at Ikamva. Ajax Cape Town wishes Gerald Takwara the best of luck on his adventures,” Ajax Cape Town

said.

Former Kaizer Chiefs’ striker Michelle Katsvairo was last week confirmed to be joining the Ngezi Platinum Stars by his South African agent Michael Ngobeni.

Katsvairo was also released by Free State Stars having being loaned to Tanzania’s Singida United before returning to South Africa.