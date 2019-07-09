Mutsvangwa loses US$25k to maid

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa’s housemaid was on Saturday taken to the Mutare Magistrates’ Court on allegations of stealing US$25 000 given to the Cabinet minister for safekeeping.

Tracy Manase (59) from Chizemo village, under Chief Mutambara, who appeared before magistrate Nortilda Muchineripi, pleaded guilty to the charges and will be sentenced tomorrow.

The complainant in the matter is Joyce Mukono (49) from Zimre Park in Harare and is not employed.

According to the State, in March this year, the complainant gave her sister Mutsvangwa, who was the accused’s employer, US$25 000 for safekeeping.

Manase reportedly took the US$25 000, resigned from her workplace at the end of May and went to her rural home in Chimanimani.

On an unknown date in the month of June the complainant asked for her money back and Mutsvangwa informed her that the money had gone missing.

The complainant carried out her own investigations and found out that the accused was hiring workers at her rural home and paying them in United States dollars.

The complainant made a report at Mutare Central Police and proceeded to the accused’s rural home with police officers where they recovered US$3 200 cash and groceries worth US$6 200.