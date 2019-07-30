Man commits suicide over $600 bet loss

A CHINHOYI man committed suicide after he reportedly lost $600 on gambling.

BY JAMES MUONWA

Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara yesterday confirmed the death of Clemence Hamufari Masenhu (39) of 7060 Mzari, Chinhoyi.

Masenhu was buried at his rural home in Nyanga over the weekend.

According to sources, the now deceased, who was not formally employed, used money that he had been entrusted with to gamble at AfricaBet where he lost it.

Police said Masenhu left home on July 22, 2019, saying he was going to town to replace his SIM card, but never returned. This prompted his wife to search for him, but could not locate him.

“On July 24, National Railways of Zimbabwe security guards discovered Masenhu lying dead in a football pitch and reported the matter to the police,” Mabgweazara said.

Police attended the scene and recovered an empty bottle of Diospoproxie tablets and three suicide notes, whose contents they were not at liberty to disclose.