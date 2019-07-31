Kusena appointed arts council deputy director

BY LIFE &STYLE REPORTER

LOCAL arts mother body, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), has appointed Josia Kusena as the new deputy director, replacing Nicholas Moyo who was elevated to the post of director.

The post became vacant after Moyo replaced the former director, Elvas Mari, who left the organisation to pursue other avenues.

In a statement, Moyo said the appointment of Kusena, with effect from the July 1, was made after completion of a highly competitive selection process.

“The NACZ board and management congratulate Mr Kusena on his appointment and take this opportunity to introduce him to all stakeholders, players in the arts

business, investors, practitioners and friends of the arts,” he said.

“We urge all concerned to support him in his new position. His main tasks will be to supervise operations of all the departments and sections of council and to

mobilise material and financial resources that will enable council to promote and support the growth of the arts and culture sector in Zimbabwe.”

Moyo said Kusena’s office will assist NACZ in its turnaround process.

“Kusena will assist in transforming the NACZ into a visible, vibrant and well-resourced organisation, building a strong financial base to facilitate the

effective co-ordination and support of the development of arts and cultural programmes,” he said.

“He (Kusena) is an expert in communication, having worked with the European Commission to Zimbabwe for eight years and has vast knowledge in resource

mobilisation and management.”

Kusena is holder of an Executive Master of Peace and Governance (Africa University) degree, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Science (Unisa) and National

Diploma in Librarianship (Harare Polytechnic).