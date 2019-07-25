ICC orders Zim to reinstate cricket board

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has told Zimbabwe to reinstate the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) board by October 8 or risk having its membership terminated.

Zimbabwe is currently under suspension after the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the ZC board.

The ICC, crucially clarifies that its articles do not allow interference by government or public or quasi-public body. In its view, the suspension of the ZC board by the SRC constitutes government or political interference in the sport.

The suspension deprives Zimbabwe of all its rights as a member. It shall not receive any ICC revenue, participate in ICC events or cricket sanctioned by the ICC and will not be able to attend or vote at any meetings.

The ICC wrote: “Should you wish the ICC to reconsider your suspension, you are required to take all relevant steps to ensure that the board of Zimbabwe Cricket elected on June 14, 2019 is unconditionally reinstated forthwith and, in any event, no later than October 8, 2019 so that the ICC board can review the matter

when it convenes on October 12, 2019 for its next meeting.

“You are also required to provide satisfactory evidence to ensure that the Zimbabwe Cricket will administer its affairs free of external interference and

influence.

“Should the ICC not receive a satisfactory response from you on the above terms, within the stipulated timeframe, the ICC reserves its right to take such further action as it deems appropriate including to proceed by way of termination of your membership as provided for in the Articles of Association.” — Newsnow